Hailey Bieber seen comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella

Everyone seems to have been enjoying themselves at the recent Coachella Festival. Everyone except Justin Bieber, it appears. During the festival footage captured Hailey Bieber comforting the singer who looked unwell.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber during the show of The Kid Laroi at the second night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/hJDRhAudur — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 16, 2023

With his hood up and standing hunched over, the 29-year-old Peaches singer had his back rubbed by his wife as he eventually slumped over the barricade as Kid Laroi performed in the background.

What Happened at Coachella

As reported by Page Six, fans of the couple commented on the viral video to share their concerns for the pop star.

“Is he okay?” a worried fan tweeted.

“his tummy hurts,” someone suggested, with another suggesting his anxiety disorder could’ve been the cause of his forlorn demeanor.

“He doesn’t want be there you can tell he has very bad anxiety being places to [sic] long,” the netizen wrote.

“Sis… the kid just wanna go home,” one more added.

The caring wife

Others commended Hailey for trying to make Justin feel better when he was clearly struggling to hold it together at Coachella.

“Really adore their relationship, they’re so gentle and lovin’, especially Hailey. He’s definitely blessed,” one fan gushed.

“He is like me I swear I get sensory overloaded and need a minute. I need a man who cares for me and treats me with this patience omg I love Hailey 😭🤗 sweet girl,” another agreed.

Bieber’s seemingly sour mood did not ruin the pair’s entire time watching Kid Laroi, however.

Hailey Bieber’s cool fashion sense

She captioned the carousel of photos with a series of cactus emojis and a green check mark. For the day in the desert, the Rhode founder rocked a white cropped tank top and baggy jeans.

She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of black boots, multiple gold necklaces, and on-trend mini black sunglasses. Hailey was also seen hitting up the Revolve party carrying a mini black purse in this same outfit.

