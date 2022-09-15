Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter wears breast baring outfit for New York Fashion week

- Advertisement -

The stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff stepped out in a bold outfit for New York fashion week.

Her breast baring outfit had tongues wagging as she walked the runway on September 10. Emhoff donned a green scarf style top by Prabal Gurung from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The revealing top featured a bare midriff and a partially exposed chest with a flowing train at the back, a black mini skirt and matching gloves.

Her hair was swept back in a tight updo and her outfit was paired with strappy heels.

The 23-year-old graduate from the Parsons School of Design told People magazine that she actually gets nervous when walking the runway.

“It’s the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palm get sweaty-and after you’re done, it feels it’s the greatest feeling ever,” said Emhoff.

The model apparently does not shave her armpits or hide her tattoos which makes her stand out all the more for defying conventional standards of beauty.

Her boyfriend Sam Hine also spoke to People saying, “She does herself and that’s the message. She is a true individual. And that’s most important. That’s what being an icon really is.”

Ella Emhoff is one of Douglas Emhoff’s two children from his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff. She is a popular personality on the catwalk after having signed with modeling agency IMG in February 2021 and has modeled for several high end names.

Her most recent stint was for luxury fashion brand Mulberry for the opening of their flagship New York City store. She is also fond of creating her own knitwear with a twist and selling it online.

The young lass first caught the media’s attention when she appeared for her stepmother’s inauguration alongside President Joe Biden in January 2021 wearing a Miu Miu coat with embellished shoulders. It basically launched her as a fashion icon of sorts.

