Harrison Ford to star in Captain America 4

Harrison Ford will be joining the cast of Captain America: New World Order as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. He will replace William Hurt who passed away some time back.

Hurt has acted in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

He died in March this year from terminal prostate cancer. According to Deadline, Ford will join the cast and play Ross, a top ranking official in the US military who eventually goes on to lead a team of anti-heroes called the Thunderbolts.

Ross is also known as the Red Hulk, a rival of Bruce Banner’s Hulk. Ross is the second character who has been confirmed as returning to Captain America: New World Order after Tim Blake Nelson.

Nelson will return as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader.

Anthony Mackie will play Captain America with Chris Evans no longer there and the movie will be part of MCU’s phase 5. There will also be a Thunderbolts film in which Ford will likely star as well.

Ford already has franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones to his name. He will take up the Fedora cap for a fifth time in Indiana Jones 5 which will be released next year.

It is said that Captain America 4 will likely follow the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to the comic book series, the New World Order is a group founded by the Red Skull with the goal of world domination.

Captain America: New World Order will premiere on May 3, 2024.

Being 80 hasn’t slowed Ford down. He is also set to be in a new Yellowstone series titled 1923 as well as Apple TV+’s upcoming Shrinking. Ford will act alongside Jason Segel who plays the lead in the show.

The 10 episode comedy will see Segel play a grieving therapist who breaks the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks of them.

