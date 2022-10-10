Harry, Meghan Markle want to smash royal family but for Queen Consort Camilla

- Advertisement -

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla has left the door open to a reconciliation between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to her biographer.

King Charles III’s second wife Camilla’s “belief is you never ditch your family.” biographer Angela Levin told Daily Mail. “You always leave the door open. If they want to come back in, they can,” the biographer added.

“I think that’s a very important feeling that she has, but I think they have got to have respect. Harry and Meghan have got to change the way they are doing things,” Angela Levin further said.

Suggesting a solution for the rift between the royal family and the couple, Angela Levin said, “They have not got to think about me, me, me. I still think they want to crush and smash the royal family, as we knot it, to pieces.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple then moved to United States.

The couple spent 11 days in England following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II but their relationship with the royal family is said to have not improved. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been officially demoted as their position on the Royal Family’s website has been changed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profile pages were relegated to the bottom of the Royal Family’s list.

