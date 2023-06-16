Prince Harry and Meghan’s Spotify deal is over

Audio streaming company Spotify has decided to end its podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple and Spotify released a joint statement confirming their mutual agreement to part ways. As a result, Meghan’s podcast Archetypes, which aired for 12 episodes from August 2022, will not be renewed for a second season.

Multi-million Spotify deal

The initial contract, signed in late 2020, was estimated to be worth $25 million (£18 million). The podcast deal was one of the significant commercial ventures the couple pursued after stepping back from their royal duties and moving to the United States.

Archetypes featured Meghan engaging in conversations with notable personalities such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey, discussing stereotypes faced by women. The series received acclaim and won the top podcast award at the People’s Choice Award in December.

While the exact reasons for the split were not disclosed, reports suggest that Harry and Meghan did not meet the productivity expectations set by Spotify, leading to a reduction in the value of the contract. However, a spokeswoman for Archewell, the couple’s content creation label, stated that Meghan is working on developing more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.

Since their departure from the royal family, Harry and Meghan have pursued various ventures to establish financial independence. This includes a multi-million dollar content deal with Netflix and Harry’s significant contract with Penguin Books, which resulted in the publication of his memoir, Spare.

Spotify announced job cuts

Spotify’s decision to end its partnership with the couple comes shortly after the company announced job cuts within its podcast division, indicating a strategic realignment after a period of heavy investment in the medium.

Recently, Prince Harry has been in the UK as part of a high court trial related to phone hacking. During the trial, he alleged that he was a victim of phone hacking and other illegal methods of gathering information by tabloid media.

