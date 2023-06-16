Elon Musk faces $250M lawsuit from music publishers for copyright breach

Three major music conglomerates — Universal, Sony, and Warner — have taken legal action against Twitter on Wednesday for at least $250 million over alleged copyright infringement of roughly 1,700 works.

They allege that the platform constantly and knowingly hosts and streams that encroach on copies of music compositions to advance its business and increase its profits. Twitter has snubbed calls for it to get the appropriate authorizations, according to the suit.

Twitter is also charged with deliberately nurturing a user base that posts videos covered with copyright-protected music to “retain account holders and viewers” and “grow the body of engaging tweets” on the platform.

“Twitter then monetizes those tweets and users via advertising, subscriptions, and data licensing, all of which serve to increase Twitter’s valuation and revenues,” states the filing.

The Copyright Owners

The lawsuit is asking $150,000 for each infringed work.

The National Music Publishers Association is the umbrella group for the 17 publishers who filed the lawsuit. Among them are Spirit Music Group, Anthem Entertainment, Big Machine Music, BMG Rights Management, and Kobalt Music Publishing America.

Twitter is the only significant social media platform devoid of music license agreements to deal with copyright issues. In contrast, other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat have entered into agreements that pay composers of musical compositions for the use of their work on these platforms.

No Licensing

“The availability of videos with music, including copies of Publishers’ musical compositions, furthers Twitter’s financial interests both because it drives user engagement, and thus advertising revenue, and because Twitter does not pay fees to license musical compositions from Publishers and other music rights holders,” writes the publishers’ attorney Steven Riley in the lawsuit.

“Indeed, providing free, unlicensed music gives the Twitter platform an unfair advantage over competing platforms,” he continued.

David Israelite, president of the NMPA, said in a statement that Twitter “knows full well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform” and that the firm “cannot hide behind the DMCA.”

