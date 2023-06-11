Prince Harry vs. British media court battle continues with more intensity

In an edgy courtroom confrontation on Tuesday, Prince Harry’s long-drawn-out battle against British media has gained more intensity with the Duke of Sussex answering questions and also accused of being speculative.

During the court skirmish, Prince Harry responded to lawyers’ inquiries in a measured, even subdued manner. At first, he seemed uneasy, and at one point he was told to speak louder.

In that confrontation, the Duke of Sussex made a compelling case that he had previously made on television shows and in podcast interviews — the media’s techniques and interference caused him a great deal of anguish and destroyed some of his closest relationships.

Harry’: The ‘Cross’ in his life

The duke accuses journalists at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), a major British media group, of hacking his phone and using other illegal methods to acquire information about his life between 1996 and 2009.

In that courtroom, Harry showed how the media has ruined his life by saying that “every single article has caused me distress.”

With that statement, MGN’s attorney, Andrew Green, questioned Harry in-depth and forensically, probing him on the substance of his assertions and occasionally leaving him scrambling to recall passages from his written statement or locate pieces of evidence.

At one point, Harry told the court, “Some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands” referring to the suffering he endured, then added, “Perhaps, inadvertent death,” in reference to his mother Princess Diana.

Forging his own path

It is incredibly uncommon to see a member of the Royal Family being subjected to a long, detailed interrogation. The last time it happened was in 1891 when the future King Edward VII was put on trial after a baccarat game went wrong.

Harry’s appearance on Tuesday served as yet another extraordinary reminder that he is forging his own path independent of his relatives and working to make amends for his turbulent royal life.

