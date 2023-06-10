Zendaya avoids wardrobe malfunction after dress ‘got lost in transit’

Zendaya consistently exudes style, and she didn’t disappoint on Thursday. Despite encountering a setback with her outfit, the 26-year-old managed to shine at Bulgari’s Hotel Roma opening. She dazzled in a black Valentino suit adorned with glitter, elevating her look with dangling Bulgari earrings and a captivating watch.

Zendaya, accompanied by her image architect Law Roach, completed her dazzling ensemble with a fishnet top embellished with shimmering rhinestones. To complement the look, she opted for pointed-toe stilettos, adding an extra touch of sophistication and glamour to her overall appearance.

Zendaya Dress lost in transit

However, reaching the event wasn’t a seamless journey for Zendaya. She shared on her Instagram Story that her dress for the occasion was lost during transit.

But in a true display of resourcefulness, she managed to secure the Maison Valentino suit just an hour before the event. Alongside a photo revealing only a glimpse of her outfit, she wrote, “Fun fact…my dress for tonight’s Bulgari Hotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event. When in doubt…a Maison Valentino suit 🙂 Luxury Law.”

In 2020, Zendaya became the face of Valentino.

- Advertisement -

Zendaya has been securing collaborations with renowned high-fashion brands, and one of her notable partnerships is with luxury jeweller Bulgari. Alongside other influential figures such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, and K-Pop star Lisa Manoban, Zendaya has been appointed as an ambassador for the brand.

Additionally, Zendaya has a longstanding relationship with Valentino, having collaborated on campaigns and various red-carpet ensembles.

Elaborate Valentino dress

One memorable instance was her appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards, where she stunned in a romantic pink gown adorned with intricate rose appliqués. Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and his team invested significant effort into creating the design, which they named the Rose Roses dress.

The dress entailed 1230 hours of global work, with each of the 190 hand-embroidered roses requiring 5 hours of sewing.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Massive success for Tucker Carlson’s new Twiter show

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts