Massive success for Tucker Carlson’s new Twiter show

Tucker Carlson’s new show on Twitter was a hit as it garnered 27 million views on its opening in just over four hours.

With discussions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UFOs, the JFK murder, and what really happened on 9/11 — Carlson once again proved that wherever he goes, people follow him.

The wooden cabin as a studio?

Carlson essentially delivered what amounted to a more echoing and caffeinated version of his nightly monologue on FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight. He did so while broadcasting from what appeared to be a wooden cabin home studio and asserting that “American citizens are the least informed in the world” as well as his well-worn take on the failings of the American media.

Tucker Still under Fox

Tucker, who is technically still under contract with Fox until January 2025 and is earning more than $20 million a year, has hired Hollywood powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman to help him negotiate his departure from the organization.

Carlson left Fox’s Airways on April 21 with his final program, not long after the company settled a defamation case over fraudulent election fraud accusations with Dominion Voting System for close to $800 million.

- Advertisement -

Abby Grossberg, the former senior booking producer of TCT, has filed a lawsuit against Carlson, alleging widespread misogyny and harassment on the program, as he fights a leak of incriminating messages and footage from his time at Fox.

Excerpts from the new show

“What happened to the tens of billions of dollars in US currency we sent to Ukraine?” No idea? Carlson posed the rhetorical question in his recognizable, conspiracy-laced manner.

“Who was behind the three-year-old Black Lives Matter riots?” Nobody has managed to solve that mystery. What specifically occurred on 9/11? It’s still classified, I guess.

On the story about UFOs, Carlson pointed out why the news wasn’t covered by The New York Times of The Washington Post.

“Now, in a normal country, this news would qualify as a bombshell the story of the millennium. But in our country, it doesn’t,” Carlson emphatically added.

- Advertisement -

Read More New

The photo above is from YouTube screen grab

Related Posts