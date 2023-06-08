TRANSGENDER individual “NORAH” Michael Aaron Horwitz UNALIVES her own FATHER 

Conservatives are constantly pushing the idea that transgender individuals are as dangerous as Norah. However, this is merely a coincidence when it comes to violence within the transgender community. Currently, it seems that a minority of their already minority status may lead to violence. Following that, studies show that trans people are four times more likely to be a victim of violence.

According to Sportskeeda, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, a 68-year-old dentist known for his sense of humor, was discovered deceased at his residence on Wren Place near the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club. The possible perpetrator, identifying as his 36-year-old daughter Norah Horwitz, who is reportedly undergoing a transition, is now facing charges of second-degree murder.

The incident is probably to have begun from a potential domestic dispute. Having practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach for over four decades, Dr. Horwitz had recently retired and had plans to travel with his wife.

Twitter users reacting to Norah Horwitz’s possibility going to a women’s prison

He’s a man. He’s an identifier only and should be recorded as a man. The crime should be recorded as a male crime. AND he should be incarcerated in a male prison. — Cathy Morgan🌸 (@CathyMo41926708) June 6, 2023

Conservatives are not happy with the police department listing her as a female. They state that she should be identified as a male. Furthermore, they are stating that this is irregardless of her transition progress. In addition to this, conservative women are stating that she should be in a male prison.

Hm, maybe he should have raised his son differently. — Leftist for IVERMECTIN (@hanassa35) June 7, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are mourning Dr. Abbey Horwitz, as he was a contributing member of society. They are also sad that Norah is a “professional zero” who allegedly did such a heinous act. Others are stating that Dr. Horwitz should have taken a different route when it comes to raising his son.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The RifleMan 🇺🇸 (@RivalDarkSide) June 6, 2023

In addition to this, there are a couple of homophobic comments directed towards Norah. One user states that this action isn’t very “lady like” of him. This seems to be the common trend among conservatives calling transgender individuals. Furthermore, this is especially true regarding those who are breaking the law.

