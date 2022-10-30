Harry’s ‘betrayal’ affected King Charles who was ‘really fond of Meghan Markle’

- Advertisement -

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 following which the couple’s relationship with the royal family has been quite tense, particularly with Harry’s tell-all memoir that is set to be released in January next year.

King Charles is said to have been deeply affected by the ongoing feud, according to royal author Christopher Andersen. Charles feels his younger son Harry’s betrayal (and that of his and daughter-in-law) is particularly tough, Christopher Andersen told ExpressUK.

“If you remember [Harry and Meghan’s wedding], how Charles took [Meghan’s mother] to sign the guest book and [he] walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle. He really was very fond of [Meghan],” the royal author said, but for Harry’s and Meghan’s betrayal.

“I think he’s, somewhat, bewildered,” he added.

“The Queen was used to handling this kind of thing, I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles [and] understandably so, it’s his son and daughter-in-law who has, kind of, said some pretty hurtful things,” Christopher Andersen said.

When Meghan Markle’s father was unable to attend her wedding, Charles had stepped in to walk her down the aisle. Prince Harry had then said, “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming. He immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you'”.

Since stepping down as senior royals, the couple has made various accusations against the royal family.

