HBO hit show The White Lotus will be filmed in Thailand next

Hit television series The White Lotus will soon be filmed on Asian shores with season 3 of the show set to be filmed on the beaches of Thailand. The show’s writer Mike White has been visiting potential locations which include Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui.

All four locations have Four Seasons hotels which is where the previous seasons have been filmed at.

In an interview with Variety magazine the writer said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus And A Different Continent

That is also when the idea of Asia came up. “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and may be Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

According to Movieweb the third season will feature a brand new cast with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya.

Since the first two season of The White Lotus were shot at Four Seasons hotels it is likely that that trend will continue and the options include Four Season Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Four Season Resort Koh Samui and Four Seasons Bangkok.

The White Lotus is a dark comedy anthology which follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain. The guests have their own set of psychosocial day functions and first and second seasons were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively.

The show premiered on July 11, 2021 and received high ratings and was critically acclaimed. HBO then renewed it as an anthology series and a second season was screened in October 2022. According to Wikipedia the show was included in the American Film Institute’s list of 10 best television programmes for 2021 and 2022. It also received 10 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe awards.

Note; The photo above is from IMDB

