Melissa Joan Hart helped kids escape school shooting in Nashville

It was reported that there was a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday and actress Melissa Joan Hart helped guide kindergartners to safety.

Watch the IG story here.

Former student, Audrey Hale, 28 opened fire and killed three 9-year-olds and three staff members at the Covenant School.

Hart And Kids At The Covenant School

Hart, who resides in Nashville shared her heartbreaking experience in an Instagram video on Tuesday. She said that her kids go to school “right next to” where the massacre happened.

“We moved here from Connecticut where we were in school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity,” the 46-year-old told her 1.7 million followers. “Luckily we are all okay.”

- Advertisement -

Hart said she and her husband Mark Wilkerson — with whom she shares sons Mason, 17, Braden, 15, and Tucker, 10 — stopped at nothing to help little children who “were trying to escape.”

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences. Luckily our kids weren’t in today,” Hart explained, fighting back tears.

The couple helped kids get to safety

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods, they were trying to escape a shooter situation at their school. So we helped these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there.”

“We helped a mom reunite with her children and I just … I don’t know what to say. Enough is enough. Just pray, pray for the families,” the “Melissa & Joey” star added.

“Prayers today, Action tomorrow,” she captioned the minute-long clip. “This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story.”

- Advertisement -

Many other celebrities shared their thoughts on the school shooting, including Katie Couric, Jane Lynch, Jessie James Decker, Niecy Nash–who also opened up about it hitting close to home–and many more.

Mourning the loss of the victims

Along with Hart, the Covenant School community remains in mourning over the loss of their students and teachers.

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts