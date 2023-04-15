The History of Hand-Pulled Noodles

For more than 2,000 years, Chinese hand-drawn noodles, also known as “lamian,” have been enticing palates and capturing hearts. The Han Dynasty is when the delicious treat was accidentally invented by a Chinese cook named Zheng, beginning the intriguing history of hand-pulled noodles.

According to legend, Zheng was cooking noodles for the emperor when he unintentionally pulled the dough apart while kneading it. He chose to cook it instead of tossing it out, and much to his amazement, the noodles were excellent. Hand-pulled noodles have now taken over the globe and have become a mainstay of Chinese cuisine.

Making hand-pulled noodles is an artistic endeavor. Flour and water are initially combined to make the dough. The dough is then stretched and worked into an elastic, smooth state. The next process is to pull the dough apart, which is accomplished by grasping it in both hands and rhythmically stretching it out. After being boiled in hot water, the noodles are then served with a choice of sauces and toppings.

The distinctive texture of noodles

The distinctive texture of hand-pulled noodles is one of the things that makes them so appealing. Hand-pulled noodles have a somewhat chewy texture that is particularly pleasurable to eat, in contrast to other varieties of noodles, which are typically smooth and slippery. The dough is pulled and stretched in a special way to create this texture.

The adaptability of hand-pulled noodles is another factor contributing to their popularity. They are frequently eaten in China in a straightforward soup that has only a few vegetables and a tiny bit of pork. They are eaten in other nations with more sophisticated toppings and sauces, like hot beef or shellfish.

- Advertisement -

Hand-pulled noodles are liked by individuals of all ages and are ideal for those who prefer trying out novel and intriguing foods. Hand-drawn noodles are tasty whether you like Asian food or are just searching for something new and interesting to try.

As Nuodle, Singapore’s only and first halal beef chain of quick-serve restaurants introduces its new menu items in March, get ready to enjoy a delectable gastronomic experience! Prepare yourself for two new dishes that are sure to please your palate: the delectable Tala Beef Lamian and the mouthwatering Traditional Fried Bee Tai Mak.

Authentic Chinese Cuisine

But there’s more! With its first-ever location in Dubai, Nuodle is prepared to make waves abroad. When Nuodle delivers its distinctive flavours and spices to the UAE, get ready to experience the charm of authentic Chinese cuisine in the centre of the bustling city. Mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy the deliciousness of Nuodle’s new menu items and the grand launch of its Dubai branch in 2023 if you don’t want to miss out on the excitement!

Website: www.nuodle.asia

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nuodleasia

- Advertisement -

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nuodle.asia

Read More News

Photo above is provided by author

Related Posts

No related posts.