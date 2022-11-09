A home spa retreat is all yours with Kohler’s new tech

- Advertisement -

Creating a home shower spa is not as complicated as it seems and it can bring you a zen moment.

“Bathrooms are where you hide,” said Sarah Zames, the founder of the New York-based design firm General Assembly. “I think everyone is currently spending a lot of thoughtful time in there, either on conference calls or for a Zen moment.”

Your bathroom can be a relaxing haven that you seek out after a long, busy day. It can serve as a personal sanctuary for some me-time and a serene space to relax and unwind. If your goal is to make your bathroom truly restorative, there are so many things you can do to make it a special, spa-like space. With the right design and proper decor, you can actually transform your bathroom into a rejuvenating shower spa in the midst of your home.

Creating a home shower spa is not as complicated as it seems. You might just struggle with picking out the right materials and figuring out how to lay out your space. If you have some essential oils and a fair amount of time, the only thing you are left to decide about is the type of shower to use.

Over the past couple of years, as many spas were temporarily closed and safe distancing measures were in place, one of the brands we came across came up with new innovations to provide a personalised and sensory shower experience – good enough to transform your bathroom into a pampering home spa retreat.

New home SPA

KOHLER is a brand that has been offering a wide range of luxury bathroom and kitchen products in Singapore for the past 5 years. Established in 1873, the company has climbed its way up in the industry by constantly challenging the status quo regarding the way people find comfort in their own homes. With over 400,000 associates all over the world and 50 manufacturing locations, KOHLER has laid out a positive and progressive environment for all. Due to the brand’s dedication towards customers, KOHLER is known to be a global leader in yielding support for a constantly evolving home life where technology is taking over more and more each day.

How KOHLER Has Raised The Bar For Shower Experiences

For their fifth anniversary of successful business in Singapore, KOHLER and Co. has surprised us with yet another creative innovation – this time to do with the showering experience. Included is KOHLER’s very own Katalyst Technology that allows the rinse and massage time to collide. This Ultimate Home Shower experience consists of 7 immersive spray innovations and an oblong showerhead to support coverage, deep massage, ribbon massage, and a 3-zone experience, all during the length of a single day-specific shower.

KOHLER’s Katalyst air induction technology delivers a powerful, voluptuous spray that clings to the body with larger, fuller water drops. The air is introduced into the water stream via a cleverly concealed venturi located in the ball joint to preserve the clean look of the showerhead. This technology is viable to fit global plumbing standards without compromising the brand’s aesthetic specifications.

The Anthem controls are all modeled after high-end, yet simplistically crafted parts. Hence, they are easy to adapt to and support the digital valve version too. This new Anthem system also has valves that can encompass a total of 6 outlets; meaning the customisation options of the shower spray type are endless. All sprays can be accessed individually, without having to change the settings on the rest of them. The icons on the pop-up dials guarantee a user-friendly experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Anthem’s valves can control up to six outlets, with independent temperature and flow adjustments from a soft, warm spray from the overhead rain head and a strong, hot massage from the hand shower. This makes for an almost endless combination of shower customisations for the Anthem’s set of shower sprays, rain heads and shower heads, which users can then programme up to 10 presets.

The Anthem even has a “warm-up mode” that purges cold water from the pipes and puts a hold on the hot water for up to two minutes until users are ready to get in the shower, and a voice-control function. With independent access to every spray and up to two temperature zones each, Anthem makes it easy to change settings with precision and set different levels of warmth for different areas of the body.

KOHLER’s new Anthem controls transform the daily routine of showering into a customised corporeal event with the ability to instill a sense of well-being and transform the day, befitting KOHLER’s thoughtful, customer-centric mindset that seeks to elevate the ordinary and awaken the senses with each KOHLER product.

In its Statement collection, which is inspired by sleek design icons and soft approachable forms, KOHLER has combined unique shapes with enduring craftsmanship and technology to breathe life into well-established shower standards.

The global Statement collection includes a showerhead, four styles of hand showers, four unique rainheads, and two body sprays in a range of sizes and shapes.

The KOHLER Experience Center

Kohler

This Anthem collection is available for purchase at the KOHLER Experience Centre (KEC) on Peck Seah Street. This is a three-story shophouse that facilitates all products that KOHLER has to offer; being able to show off all of their unique functionalities. Professionals also get a chance to gain hands-on experience of the products to get a feel of KOHLER’s way of innovation and craftsmanship. Videoconferencing expands the global audience at this centre and grants access to people even oceans apart from them. Other than this original KEC, KOHLER has been able to successfully establish KECs in over 13 other countries ever since its inception.

If you are interested in making a purchase from KOHLER’s new collection, you may head over to the nearest KEC. With prices ranging from SGD 564 to SGD 24,477, there is a diverse range of products available for you to choose from.

Website: www.kohler.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/KohlerSingapore

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kohler

