Honest grandma returns $15k, got $71k as “reward”

What you sow is what you reap and that is what a really honest grandma received! Once again, this truth was manifested when a 65-year-old grandmother’s truthful feat stirred others to do the same.

Ever since her car broke down a year ago, Dianne Gordon of White Lake Township, Michigan, had to walk almost three miles to her job at VC Fresh Marketplace every day of every week.

A Honest grandma

But on one fateful day, the honest grandma stumbled upon nearly $15,000 in a plastic bag outside a BP gas station.

While Gordon could’ve used the cash to buy something for herself and her family or perhaps, a new car, she said, “I was taught if it doesn’t belong to you, you don’t keep it,” as reported by WXYZ.

So she immediately reported to the authorities about the little treasure she found.

“It never really crossed her mind to do anything other than turn it over,” White Lake Police Lt. Matthew Ivory, told WJBK.

Aside from the cash inside the bag, it was also full of wedding cards that belonged to a newlywed couple, who local police were able to track down.

When the wife of the police officer who took her call about the money, she thought of initiating a fundraising page for her.

“As a police officer’s wife, I typically hear the bad things, so this was obviously heartwarming,” Stacy Connell told the Washington Post. “I was hoping we could help her get a car since she could have walked into any dealership and used that money.”

More than $71,000 was raised so far, with the generous funds from many strangers going toward a new ride — a green Jeep Compass that arrived on Feb. 3, the Washington Post reported. The leftover funds will reportedly go toward car insurance and any maintenance the car needs.

“I never expected anything like this,” the honest grandma said. “I am overwhelmed. I was just doing what I was taught to do.”

Two Grandkids

Now she can drive to see her two grandkids when they compete in sporting events and avoid trudging along to work in the cold Michigan temperatures.

“My grandson is 13 and he plays hockey. And my granddaughter is 11 and she does gymnastics, and I haven’t seen her play or do gymnastics yet. So that’s going to be very important that I get to see her do that,” Gordon said.

See how honesty has always been the best policy?

