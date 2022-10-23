Best horror films in cinema history

- Advertisement -

Are you a horror film buff? If you think you’ve seen it all. Check out the list below for some of the best horror movies in cinema history:

Nosferatu (1922)

This German vampire film was super scary for those times. The film is actually an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

This silent horror film revolves around the story of a young opera singer who has a mysterious admirer, a horribly disfigured recluse who lives underneath the Paris Opera House. The phantom takes her prisoner and her suitor tries to rescue her…

Frankenstein (1931)

There is possibly no more popular monster than this fictional character. The legacy of this film is still prevalent today with animations and depictions throughout popular culture.

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla was a horror film in the 50’s that depicted just what nuclear war could bring with giant nuclear monsters attacking people.

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

With a budget of $200,000, the film made more than one million at the box office. The story about a house in a haunted mansion and the possibility of money for those who survive a night there was highly popular with the 50’s audience then.

Psycho (1960)

Psycho was and still is a huge hit with Norman Bates becoming a household name and a warning to anyone checking into a small or unknown hotel in the dead of night.

The Exorcist (1973)

This religious horror film made a lasting impression on many and led to many sequels and spin-offs thereafter. The possession of a young girl by a demonic entity and the scenes that followed left many an audience in fear. It was rated the the number one scariest movie ever by Rotten Tomatoes in 2020.

The Shining (1980)

Adapted from Stephen King’s book the story is a about a man and his family who move into an isolated hotel and then the man begins to lose his sanity.

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven’s serial killer slasher film brought on a series of sequels post Scream. The franchise popularized the ghost face character which is often seen in Halloween costumes even today.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Similar to The Exorcist this story is also believed to be based on a true story of a girl named Emily Rose who was believed to have been possessed by demons.

The Conjuring (2013)

A family experiences paranormal phenomena at a farmhouse and they find an evil entity haunting them. A classic theme but no less scary.

Satanic Panic (2019)

A minimum wage delivery girl has to face a suburban community of affluent people who are actually part of a satanic cult. This one has comedic elements in it but is still an eerie watch.

Malignant (2021)

A young woman is shocked by visions of gruesome murders only to find that these waking dreams are in fact realities. There is no option for waking up from a bad dream in this one, that’s for sure.

