‘House of the Dragon’ sees biggest HBO finale audience since series finale of ‘Game of Thrones’

Manila, Oct. 27 — House of the Dragon concluded its first season as the most viewed title ever on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, of HBO and HBO Max. “Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

House of the Dragon also reached 9.3 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday night across all platforms, based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, despite heavy hitting competition from Sunday Night Football and the final game of the Major League Baseball ALCS between the NY Yankees and Houston Astros. That marks the biggest finale night for an HBO series since the conclusion of Game of Thrones in May 2019.

House of the Dragon debuted on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the U.S., to the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO and the best series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. All episodes of the series are now averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S., more than tripling their average debut night audience with strong catch-up viewing.

For comparison, this is tracking closely behind the average audience for Season 7 of Game of Thrones, which averaged 32.8M viewers per episode in the U.S.

Game of Thrones also continued to see elevated viewership as new episodes of House of the Dragon debuted. The series saw month over month gains in viewership this summer leading up to the premiere of House of the Dragon, culminating in its all-time highest weekly audience on HBO Max following the House of the Dragon premiere.

Outside of the U.S., House of the Dragon has surpassed Game of Thrones Season 8, in Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service. (The series streams on HBO Max in 39 countries in Latin America, 21 countries across Europe, and on HBO GO in SEA, HK, and TW.) The complete first season of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO GO.

