How employee disengagement is draining the economy

In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent report by Gallup has unveiled the staggering impact of employee disengagement on the global economy, estimating a loss of $8.9 trillion, a whopping 9% of the global GDP.

The report, titled “State of the Global Workplace,” sheds light on the emotional toll of work on employees worldwide, with profound implications for both individual well-being and economic prosperity.

The extensive Gallup World Poll surveyed over 128,000 employees across more than 140 countries, painting a vivid picture of the emotional landscape in the workplace. The findings are stark: nearly one in five workers experience daily feelings of loneliness, anger, or sadness, while an average of 41% report feeling stressed.

Employee disengagement

Younger workers, those toiling away in full-time remote jobs, and the most disengaged employees are the loneliest, with 22%, 25%, and 31% respectively reporting daily loneliness. The report underscores the critical role of work in shaping our emotional well-being, highlighting that meaningful work and positive work relationships can elevate daily enjoyment and reduce negative emotions.

Conversely, disengagement at work can be as detrimental to well-being as unemployment itself, leading to increased stress, worry, and other negative emotions. The poll reveals that only 23% of employees are truly engaged at work, with a concerning 62% characterized as “psychologically unattached,” merely putting in time without passion or energy.

The report shines a spotlight on “best practice” organizations, where engagement soars, and well-being, productivity, and profitability follow suit. These organizations prioritize manager hiring and development, emphasizing well-being at work and in life. Managers play a pivotal role in this equation; engaged managers are the key to unlocking employee engagement and, consequently, higher levels of well-being and performance.

Employee well-being and the economy

The global picture is varied, with the United States and Canada leading in employee engagement (33%) and ranking high in employee thriving (53%), yet also experiencing significant levels of daily stress (49%). Europe lags in engagement (13%), while South Asia and post-Soviet Eurasia show the lowest levels of thriving and daily stress, respectively.

As the world grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic, this report serves as a clarion call for employers to prioritize employee well-being and engagement. The path to economic recovery may very well be paved with happier, more fulfilled workers.

