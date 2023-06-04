INTROVERTS: How can you succeed in the workplace?

Are you the type who shies away from people? Or prefers to withdraw from crowds? Or is happier alone than with workmates? Then you must be an introvert.

It isn’t the end of the world though. There are several strategies you can employ to succeed in the workplace:

Leverage your strengths – Many introverts like you are usually attentive, thoughtful, and have strong listening skills. Capitalize on these strengths by actively listening to others, considering different perspectives, and providing well-thought-out insights and solutions.

Prepare and plan – Introverts excel when they have time to prepare and gather their thoughts. Take advantage of this by investing time in preparing for meetings, presentations, and important conversations. This will help you feel more confident and allow you to showcase your expertise.

Seek out opportunities for deep work – Introverts excel when allowed focused, uninterrupted work. Identify tasks or projects that allow you to work independently and deeply concentrate on your responsibilities. Discuss with your manager the possibility of having dedicated blocks of time for focused work.

Build strong one-on-one relationships – Introverts typically thrive in more intimate settings, so focus on cultivating meaningful connections with your colleagues, superiors, and subordinates. Engage in one-on-one conversations, networking events, or social activities where you can engage in deeper, more personal discussions.

Communicate your needs – Don’t be afraid to communicate your preferences and needs to your colleagues and superiors. Explain that you work best with a certain level of solitude or that you require time for reflection before providing input. By setting boundaries and expressing your needs, you can create an environment that allows you to thrive.

Remember, being an introvert is not a hindrance to success. By embracing your strengths, understanding your needs, and finding strategies that work for you, you can excel and make valuable contributions in the workplace.

