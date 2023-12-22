How Laura Muir handled her split with Coach Young

Laura Muir, a Scottish middle- and long-distance runner, trained for twelve years under the guidance of Coach Andy Young. During that time, Muir won multiple titles, including two European Championships, five European Indoor titles, an Olympic silver, and a world bronze in the 1500m.

However, their partnership came to an end earlier this year, and Muir, along with Jemma Reekie, went back to her country to train at Loughborough. While Young claimed at the time that the girls were only concerned about his health, there were also rumors going around at the same time that suggested Young’s actions in forbidding the girls from leaving their base to go out to eat were the reason for their split.

Muir shares what she went through

Speaking to the Athletic Weekly, Muir said she chose to take care of herself first rather than make a snap decision about who she might work for next.

Although she chose this path, according to her, looking after herself for the first 2-3 months was ‘really, really hard’ as she didn’t have an inkling about where to live when joining a race.

She said that during those times, she learned how to react really quickly and adjust her race plans. She added that this was particularly tricky for her, as she wasn’t necessarily in that thinking space sometimes.

Nevertheless, she was able to get from A to B in one piece, and she said that she was proud of the season that she had put together.

Muir’s new coach

Muir felt it was finally time to start over in the middle of summer, having persevered through many competitions without the assistance of a coach. She formed a new alliance with UK Athletics’ Steve Vernon, her new coach.

In terms of their expectations and morals in sports, Muir claims that they have been strikingly similar. The 30-year-old continued by saying that it seemed like they clicked and that she felt like he truly understood her as a person in addition to being an athlete, which was very important to her.

Muir added that Vernon had been wonderful and thoughtful, and that he had pointed out many areas where she could strengthen herself that had not really been addressed previously.

