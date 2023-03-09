Hugh Jackman is eating 8,000 calories a day as he bulks up for Wolverine

Hugh Jackman is bulking up for his role in Wolverine. “Bulking. A day in the life.” Jackman wrote in a caption in which he shared a photo of the six meals he has eats everyday.

“Thank you. Chef Mario, for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst… Becoming. Wolverine. Again.”

His meals comprise of black bass (2,000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2,100), two chicken burgers (around 1,000) and two grass-fed sirloins (1,100 calories each).

Jackman’s diet is similar to that of Jonathan Majors who ate 6,000 calories for four months in order to play the role of a bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams.

Return of Wolverine

Jackman talked about bulking up for Wolverine as early in January in an interview with Stephen Colbert on the The Late Show.

“I’m building up. I’m on about 4,500-5,000 calories at the moment. I wore a heart rate monitor [for ‘The Music Man’] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here, because I’m trying to bulk you up.’ I burned 1,500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4,500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training.”

Jackman is however firm about not taking steroids to pack on muscles. In an interview with HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” he said, “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I’ve eaten more chickens–I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.

NOTE: Photo is of Wolverine – Screenshot from YouTube

