Hugh Jackman reveals cancer scare

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman just shared that he is undergoing more tests after discovering another skin cancer scare. Jackman, 54 took to Instagram to urge his fans to practise sun safety while revealing his health news.

Jackman had a bandage on his nose as he said that he is expecting his results in a few days. Back in 2013, the star had his first cancer removed and has since had at least six procedures.

Cancer Scare – BCC?

Jackman explained his doctor had noticed “little things which could be, or could not be basal cell [carcinomas]”.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is non-melanoma and usually appears as a small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance. It can also look like a red, scaly patch, according to the NHS.

Wear sunscreen no matter what

He also warned viewers in the Northern Hemisphere to use sun protection while enjoying summer activities for fear of skin cancer like basal cell carcinoma.

“Just to remind you, basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming,” he advised. “Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”

The 54-year-old explained that he is paying the price for his behaviour as a youngster, adding, “This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, it’s coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there. Please be safe.”

Most skin cancer patients are in Australia

Australia is the skin cancer capital of the world, with more than 11,500 people diagnosed with a melanoma and an estimated 434,000 treated for other skin cancers each year.

In 2015, Jackman told People magazine his diagnosis had come as a surprise despite his upbringing.

“It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer’,” he said. “Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.” Born in Sydney to English-emigrant parents, Jackman is best known for his role as Wolverine in Marvel’s X-Men franchise.

