Ice Spice reacts to troll who compared her to someone with Down Syndrome

Ice Spice hit back at a Twitter troll who tried to degrade her by comparing her appearance to that of a woman with Down syndrome.

On Tuesday, July 4, the 23-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter:“U thought u ate but my sis cute asf 😍.” The troll’s since-deleted photo was edited to show half of the rapper’s face beside a face of a person with Down Syndrome.

Ice Spice Draws Support

Fans of Ice Spice responded to her post.

“Love how you brought out the positivity in this post despite the original intent of the messy poster. Keep doing you Ice! Your [star] will keep rising,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in: “Better not be trying to insult her … both sides are beautiful and you’d have to have very poor taste to not agree.”

- Advertisement -

Being part of Barbie

The singer is one of several musicians who contributed to the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie film — and her recent remarks coincide with a watershed moment in the Barbie universe earlier this year. Mattel announced the release of its first Barbie doll with Down syndrome in April.

“In partnership with @NDSSorg, the newest #Barbie fashion doll was designed with purpose and inclusivity at the heart of every choice,” an April post on the official Barbie Instagram page read. “With a shorter frame, rounder face, smaller features, and palms including a single line, this doll introduces a new sculpt and details illustrative of common characteristics of women with Down syndrome.”

Collaboration with Nicki Minaj

For her part, Ice Spice collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the soundtrack track “Barbie World,” which samples 1997 single “Barbie Girl” by Danish pop trio Aqua.

“I’ve been a fan of Nicki my whole life,” the New York native told Billboard of Minaj, 40, in June. “I was always manifesting, like, working with her and meeting her one day.” The pair also collaborated on a remix of Ice Spice’s song “Princess Diana,” which was released in April.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

FIRED: Supermarket employee for filming men stealing countless laundry detergent

The photo is from Instagram

Related Posts

No related posts.