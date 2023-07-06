FIRED: Supermarket employee for filming men stealing countless laundry detergent

Santino Burrola, a supermarket employee, was fired after he videotaped three men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of laundry detergent during his shift.

Burrola documented the incident from a King Soopers parking lot in Centennial, Colo., according to KCNC-T.

“Sure enough, when I looked, there was a guy already half-headed out with a cart full of laundry detergent scent boosters, what have you,” Burrola told the news team.

Burrola posted the video on social media and went viral.

Thieving of laundry detergent

The video captures two men loading up a vehicle with laundry detergents estimated to be worth between $400 and $500, while another man sits in the driver’s seat.

In the clip, Burrola is heard saying, “Really, bro? You gotta resort to this? The economy’s not that bad.”

“I just recorded, said what I said, and got so close to where I was able to rip the tinfoil off the license plate,” Burrola, the supermarket employee explained.

Burrola was fired a week later.

“I and the union rep sat down with them, and they [King Soopers] recommended termination, and so I got fired that day,” said Burrola, adding that Kroger has a policy against employees intervening during a theft.

“All I did was just record criminals and reveal them!” Burrola explained KCNC reports.

Burrola is hoping that the theft and what happened to him will lead to a modification in Kroger’s theft policy and give power back to retail workers.

“Silent” Supermarket employee

In a statement, this is what the company said regarding the firing of Burrola:

“We are disappointed by the increased level of crime across retail establishments and the impact these incidents have on our associates and customers. We remain committed to working in partnership with local law enforcement to address this issue, as safety remains a top priority.”

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Pantoja, who was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on disparate crime charges. He was charged with theft/shoplifting.

Authorities said they were able to track down the registered owner of the vehicle used in the alleged theft. However, detectives are still tracking down the other two suspects involved.

