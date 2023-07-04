Adult FILM website BLOCKS access in VIRGINIA and MISSISSIPPI due to AGE VERIFICATION law 

To conservatives, having age verification laws on those who are accessing adult film sites is necessary. However, liberals are stating that giving out your personal identification to a nudity website is not a good recommendation. PornHub, was recently seen complying with the new verification law by disabling access to everyone in these states.

According to the Verge, Pornhub is blocking users from Mississippi and Virginia in response to laws mandating age verification, citing unfair enforcement. Furthermore, the company argues that platforms adhering to the rules will lose traffic to irresponsible platforms that are disregarding the law.

However, Pornhub is already experiencing an 80% traffic drop in Louisiana when enforcing age verification. This drop led to the decision to take sites offline instead. In addition to this, a similar blackout is ongoing in Utah. The blockade extends to other websites under Pornhub’s owner, such as RedTube.

Conservatives rejoice after adult film site blocks access in several US states

Many cons think this is a W, which is foolish. Kids who want to circumvent those laws will just use VPNs or privacy browsers. This law does nothing except drive away business and increase administrative overhead.

If you wanted to protect kids, you'd find an actual solution. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) July 3, 2023

However, liberals are stating that this law is no help to those who intend to block explicit content from children. Many are stating that if anyone wants to bypass this, they can simply install a VPN app on their phones. Furthermore, liberals state that this law is only driving business away.

If it is about mitigation maybe all those concerned parents should do their job instead of passing laws to do it for them. — Ashten gray (@YungTacoTuesday) July 3, 2023

Following that, conservatives state that these types of websites constantly take advantage of teenagers. They are stating that this new law is there to reduce the chances of this ever happening. However, others are stating that the parents of these children should take the responsibility of educating them rather than making the law stop them.

Nah. I wasn't exposed to that much porn as a teenage boy. We used to share/exchange erotic magazines, that was it.

Now teenage boys have easy access to the most hardcore porn imaginable. That's not normal. — Daryl (@AlexDup77738707) July 3, 2023

Some users are stating that the state has made it illegal to be a teenage boy. However, there are several young adults sharing their concerns towards these kids. Many state that during their youths, they would merely have access to light adult content. Unfortunately, today, the content on these websites can be damaging to those growing up.

