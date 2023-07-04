North Dakota: Monarch Waste Technologies vs. Sanford Health over a human torso

Monarch Waste Technologies and Sanford Health are embroiled in a complex legal dispute that centers on a human torso.

Monarch Waste Technologies filed a lawsuit against Sanford Health and Healthcare Environmental Services, the company in charge of transporting the healthcare system’s medical waste, alleging that the latter “brazenly” dumped a human torso at Monarch’s facility in March. The corpse was obscured in a plastic container.

Monarch Waste Technologies

Four days after an employee “noticed a rotten and putrid smell,” Monarch discovered the remains, according to the company’s complaint.

The Department of Environmental Quality in North Dakota is looking into it after Monarch rejected the remains and made a report.

The Texas-based firm further asserts that as part of a plot to enable the subsidiary to terminate its contract with the facility, a Sanford Health employee placed and then snapped pictures of disordered waste on purpose to give the impression that Monarch had improperly managed medical waste.

- Advertisement -

“Put simply, this relationship has turned from a mutually beneficial, environmentally sound solution for the disposal of medical waste, and a potentially positive business relationship, to a made-for-television movie complete with decaying human remains and staged photographs,” Monarch’s complaint states.

Sanford Health responded by saying that the body part was “clearly tagged” as “human tissue for research” and that it was “the type of routine biological material inherent in a medical and teaching facility like Sanford that Monarch guaranteed it would dispose (of) safely and promptly.”

Research specimen

When contacted for more information by The Associated Press, a Sanford spokeswoman identified the body part as “the hips and thighs area” and described it as “a partial lower body research specimen used for resident education in hip replacement procedures.”

The remains are that of a man’s torso, according to Monarch CEO and co-founder David Cardenas.

Uncertainty surrounds what happened to the remains. In Monarch’s case, it is claimed that the body part “simply disappeared at some point.”

- Advertisement -

Read More News

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts