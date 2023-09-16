Illegal drugs emerge as top national security threat for 2024

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) annual threat study for 2024 has underscored the alarming ascent of illegal drugs as a paramount menace to national security.

The report, unveiled on Thursday, has sent shockwaves as it disclosed that overdose fatalities surged past a catastrophic 100,000 in the preceding year, firmly cementing illegal drugs as the foremost peril gripping the United States.

Amidst ongoing concerns over terrorism, the DHS report unequivocally declares, “While terrorists pose an enduring threat to the Homeland, drugs kill and harm far more people in the United States annually.”

Mexico: Source of illegal drugs

The dark shadow of this burgeoning crisis is cast predominantly by illegal drugs originating in Mexico, infiltrating the United States, and claiming more American lives than any other threat on the horizon.

In a grim forecast, the report predicts that the ghastly grip of illegal drugs, particularly the lethal embrace of fentanyl, will continue to tighten its stranglehold in 2024, solidifying its status as the primary cause of narcotics-related fatalities in the nation.

- Advertisement -

What makes this situation even more dire is the insidious evolution of traffickers, who have concocted increasingly deadly blends of fentanyl, intensifying the overdose epidemic that continues to ravage the country.

In response to this dire threat, the DHS has taken proactive measures to combat the scourge, intensifying efforts to staunch the influx of these dangerous and illicit substances into the nation. The agency proudly announces a commendable track record of increased seizures of fentanyl and the apprehension of individuals involved in fentanyl-related crimes. Remarkably, these efforts have resulted in a more substantial impact over the last two years than the cumulative efforts of the previous five years, according to a statement from DHS to ABC News.

The release of the “Homeland Threat Assessment 2024” represents a comprehensive panorama of the dangers confronting the United States. A senior DHS official emphasized the report’s pivotal role in enhancing the clarity and impact of the threats that loom large over the nation, underlining the gravity of the situation that requires immediate attention and concerted action.

Read More News

Are you a narcissist magnet? Here’s how to know

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Pexels