The importance of Vitamin D and what happens if you don’t have enough

It’s shocking just how many people are deficient in vitamin D. In an interview with Newsweek health experts spoke about what happens to our well being and our health when we don’t have enough of it.

Vitamin D is also referred to as the “sunshine vitamin,” according to licenced dietician and CEO of the supplement firm GutPersonal Bridgitte Mallinson. It supports bone and brain health, among other bodily functions. It’s especially important for postmenopausal women or those who are more susceptible to osteoporosis because it has been shown to reduce hormone imbalances, digestive problems, and both.

According to the Center for Disease Control, vitamin D is essential for nerve function as well as bone and muscle health. It is also good for boosting your immune system and fighting bacteria and viruses.

People who are low on Vitamin D have issues like fatigue, depression, autoimmunity issues and inflammation. It is also sometimes causes seasonal depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Mallinson explains that a severe lack of vitamin D may result in reduced bone density, as this essential nutrient aids in the absorption of calcium, which is necessary for strong bones. - Advertisement - In addition, vitamin K is responsible for proper calcium distribution within the body, while magnesium is involved in the regulation and activation of both vitamin D and calcium. Therefore, if an individual is deficient in vitamin D and their bone density is low, they are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis and suffering from bone fractures.

15 Minutes Vitamin D Boost

In an interview with Dr Dung Trinh, chief medical officer at the Healthy Brain Clinic in Long Beach, California said, treatment for vitamin D deficiency is increasing sun exposure and a check on dietary intake.

“A doctor may also prescribe supplements, depending on the severity of the deficiency. Some foods high in vitamin D include fatty fish, such as salmon and tuna, beef liver, cheese and eggs. Many breakfast cereals and dairy products are also fortified with vitamin D.”

How much Vitamin D?

The National Institute of Health says that this depends on your age.

The average daily recommended amounts are listed below in micrograms (mcg) and International Units (IU):

Birth to 12 months – 10 mcg (400 IU)

Children aged one to 13 – 15 mcg (520 – 600 IU)

Teens 14 – 18 years 15 mcg (600 IU)

Adults 19 – 70 years 15 mcg (600 IU)

Adults 71 and older – 20 mcg (800 IU)

Pregnant and breastfeeding women 15 mcg (600 IU)

Magnesium’s role

- Advertisement -

A 2018 study in the the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association revealed 50 percent of Americans have a magnesium deficiency, which makes the vitamin reserves “stored and inactive.”

Magnesium is essential for the absorption, utilization, and conversion of vitamin D in the body. A magnesium deficiency can lead to difficulty in absorbing enough vitamin D, affecting the bioavailability of this crucial nutrient. Nearly 50% of Americans are deficient in magnesium, which contributes to the rising prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in the country. Even if you live in a sunny area, like California or Arizona, you may still suffer from a vitamin D deficiency if your body lacks enough magnesium to absorb it properly. Magnesium acts as the fuel for the vitamin D “car,” making it go, according to experts like Mallinson.

How to up your magnesium

Magnesium can be found in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are good sources of magnesium. Along with cereals and other fortified foods.

Read More Stories

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Freepik

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.