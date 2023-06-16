A 21-one year old influencer dies at weight loss camp in China

A Chinese influencer died last weekend while attending a weight loss camp where she was aiming to shed 200 pounds. The influencer who goes by the name Cuihua was only 21 years old.

According to the Shanghai Morning News the model signed up for a closed camp in Shaanxi where she would participate in high-intensity workouts and a grueling diet in order to achieve results.

Cuihua The Influencer

These workouts and meals would then be live-streamed. the influencer Cuihua said that she had lost 57 pounds in two months and another 23 over the following 6 months.

Her entire training schedule would be posted on Douyin which is basically Chinese Tik Tok. She can be seen doing calisthenics and lifting weights.

These videos however were set to private later on and that’s when alarm bells went off.

- Advertisement -

Her family announced her death on a video on June 12. She had close to 10,000 followers on Douyin.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love for Cuihua. Our child has gone to heaven, and we are still processing all this. We hope that people won’t be misguided by malicious individuals for their entertainment, which could harm parents and family. Let our child rest in peace, thank you!”, reads the message.

Too Fast

Netizens posted a number of messages in response to the announcement of her death.

“Such weight loss is too fast, and the heart can’t keep up!”

“One pound a day? Fitness coaches don’t encourage this sort of weight loss. It’s like sending someone to Hades,” said another.

- Advertisement -

Weight loss camps in China are controversial because of their grueling and intense nature which is said to cause rapid and dangerous weight loss.

According to a report in Jiemian News, some of the participants were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis – a dangerous condition which makes muscles break down and release toxins in the body.

Read More News

FAT activist Jae’lynn Chaney CONTINUES on demand for AIRLINES to increase SEAT SIZE, receiving 20,000 SIGNATURES

The photo above is from Instagram

- Advertisement -

Related Posts

No related posts.

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.