FAT activist Jae’lynn Chaney CONTINUES on demand for AIRLINES to increase SEAT SIZE, receiving 20,000 SIGNATURES 

The wokeness is still alive, at least in America as fat activist Jae’lynn Chaney is continuing her fight to make airlines woke. Following that, she states that she refuses to purchase four airplane seats when traveling with her boyfriend. For obvious reasons, conservatives do not find this empowering at all.

According to the Post Millennial, Chaney expresses her dissatisfaction with airline policies that require obese passengers to pay for an additional seat. She labels them as “discriminatory.” Following that, she argues that individuals of larger size deserve the same dignity and respect from airlines as those with smaller bodies.

Chaney highlights the disparity in fares, stating that passengers with smaller bodies pay a single fare while larger passengers will have to pay for two seats. This is despite them receiving the same experience. Her petition ordering the FAA to make a new mandate regarding this issue is receiving nearly 20,000 signatures.

Fat activist receives 20,000 signatures to change airline policy

Can you imagine being forced to sit next to her? That person is the real victim. — Unruly Rogers (@DaveyRogers2) June 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

Twitter users are stating that the real victims are those passengers who would have to sit next to her. Following that, conservatives feel that thin people will receive discrimination as their weight and sizes are smaller. Airlines tend to overcharge passengers who come in with bags that are overweight, and they feel like passengers should receive the same treatment.

Exactly. How can anyone even move with that much extra weight. Gluttony is not something to be celebrated but refused and examined. Overeating is as big an issue as under eating. — Pray like your life depends on it! (@March111992) June 13, 2023

Furthermore, individuals that were formerly overweight state that losing 100lbs has made them feel physically better. Other users rejoice in the man’s journey to lose weight as it is a commendable achievement. In addition to this, another user states that overeating is just as serious as under-eating.

Can you imagine being the poor fuck who is late to the flight and has to squeeze into the seat next to…or God forbid..between them? — Definitely Nostradamus (@Dr_Nostradamuz) June 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

Moreover, some are stating that if an individual requires four seats on an airplane, they should rightfully pay the airline for those seats. Other Twitter users are sharing their concerns to those who would have to seat in between the overweight couple as they would definitely be struggling.

At some point individual body weight has a direct impact on the aircrafts ability to function. it makes more sense to discriminate against fat and incentivize thin. The simplest system to accomplish both would be to make passengers pay for bodyweight as luggage. Capitalism $$ — MasqueradingMadMan (@MasquedMadman) June 14, 2023

A user states that there will be a time when overweight individuals will interfere with aircraft components. Conservatives are stating that these individuals are paying for the luxury of being fat. In our world of capitalism, the more you consume will directly correlate to the more you’ll have to pay.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts