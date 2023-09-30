Influencer Meatball adamant that she is innocent and is now selling merchandise with her mugshot on them 

Meatball has risen into prominence with her alleged involvement with the recent BLM-like looting incident. Furthermore, conservatives feel that she deserves to be penalised for her allegedly involving herself with the looting. Despite this, she is now back home and out of jail, but she is adamant that she is innocent.

According to Fox News, Philadelphia social media influencer “Meatball,” who gained notoriety for livestreaming the city’s smash-and-grab robberies, expressed feeling traumatized after her arrest. In an Instagram story, she thanks those who are supporting her and claims she had never been in such activities before.

Furthermore, she describes her ordeal, saying she was scared and traumatized by the arrest. In a subsequent post, she mentioned her mistreatment in jail and emphasized her determination to lead a better life and avoid jail in the future. The influencer’s arrest came amid a wave of coordinated looting incidents in Philadelphia.

Meatball claims to be innocent

Meatball is typical of the criminals who are popping up in our country who think the world owes them something, and nothing is her fault. I can't hate her for the merch deal, but she belongs in jail. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) September 29, 2023

Conservatives are showing their dislike towards the famous influencer. They are calling her a criminal and state that she belongs in jail. However, they do respect that she is enterprising for selling merchandise with her mugshot on it. Most conservatives disagree with the way she conducts herself, but each individual has a different way of doing things.

Ya imagine being held accountable for your actions . Crazy — supreme penny (Grylle) 🐸 (@Ashadowempire) September 29, 2023

Other users claim that one of the reasons why she is currently trending is due to the fact that she was recording the incident and encouraging others to do so. Following that, others state that the woke crowd disagrees with being accountable for their actions. Regardless, she was already in jail for her involvement, typically a court case would need to be done to settle it for good.

no shame fr — s4o (@s4o____) September 29, 2023

Several more harsh comments are done by X users in relation to Meatball. Be that as it may, it could have been a mistake and that she learnt her lesson. Despite this all, she managed to gain a new scope of audience for her work. Furthermore, it seems that she is regretful for her actions on the day of said incident.

