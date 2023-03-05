Ingraham of Fox News calls Biden a “hologram”

Laura Ingraham of Fox News compared President Donald Trump’s work principles to that of President Joe Biden. She called Biden a ‘hologram.’ Her assessments earned her the irk and criticism of many social media users, most especially Twitter.

The news anchor’s remarks were made during the Thursday night segment of her show.

During the show, Ingraham claimed the former president “was in the Oval Office pretty much all day” after describing Biden as a “hologram” who delegates critical decisions to “bureaucrats, technocrats or Obama holdovers.”

“Now contrast Biden with Trump. The staff brought proposals to him. He considered them. He brought in opposing points of view. He was in the Oval Office pretty much all day,” the Fox News presenter said.

She suggested Trump “had the different voices argue in front of him. He wanted opposing points of view. Then he made decisions. He was a hands-on leader.”

Ingraham’s observations swiftly reaped counterattacks from social media users. After the segment aired, Twitter users immediately went to their respective social media platforms to highlight the mistakes in Ingraham’s comments.

“I certainly don’t know of any golf courses that are named the Oval Office because that was where he spent all of his days,” one Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user mockingly tweeted, “Yeah I remember him rolling out of bed, tweeting for a couple of hours while watching Fox, then into the makeup chair for 2 hours, and then lunch! At least 25% of his afternoons were spent on the golf course. A real ‘hands-on leader.’”

An American conservative television host, Laura has been the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel since October 2017 and is the editor-in-chief of LifeZette. She formerly hosted the nationally syndicated radio show The Laura Ingraham Show.

She worked as a speechwriter during the Reagan administration in the late 1980s. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia in 1991 and was a law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court justicJusticence Thomas.

Ingraham began her media career in the mid-1990s. She is known for her support of Donald Trump and acted as an informal advisor during his presidency.

