Instagram bans Pokemon content creators

Many Pokemon content providers who were viewed as “large” suddenly found themselves off Instagram, claims the story by Video Games Chronicle. However, no explanations were given.

Pokemon accounts confusingly suspended

The problem was initially brought up by the Pokemon Trading Card Game community, who received a notification from Instagram informing them that their account had been suspended.

Several creators declared that their accounts had been permanently banned, while others had their accounts put on pause.

A well-known content producer, PokeRev, shared in a YouTube video how he was able to restore his account despite being subject to arbitrary restrictions. PokiChloe and PokeDean, according to Video Games Chronicles, weren’t able to get their accounts back.

No explanation from Meta

The Instagram creators were attempting to get in touch with Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to get an explanation. They received no explanation for the banning. Even several well-known YouTubers, according to Game Rant, have had their Instagram accounts mysteriously suspended.

Speculations

- Advertisement -

Some theories exist on how specific hashtags were utilized in the posts that may have contributed to the ban. The usage of links by creators in their bios was also mentioned as another potential justification for the restriction.

While it was mentioned that all of the producers were family-friendly, some of them had been blacklisted for frequently promoting outside businesses.

Adding to the confusion was the discovery that a number of the blocked accounts were cooperative with The Pokemon Company.

Some of these developers even participated in activities organized by The Pokemon Company and were given invitations to attend previous The Pokemon World Championships as guests. The implication is that this might be an issue with TPC and not with Instagram.

Biggest question

Recent Reddit posts suggested that, with practically no justification, the site would ban a user just for using the word “Poke” in one’s username.

- Advertisement -

Although both large and small authors are fast regaining access to their accounts, it still begs the question, “Why is this occurring in the first place?”

Read More News

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts