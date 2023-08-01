Legal defense fund set up by Trump team to cover expenses in legal battles

The administration of former President Donald Trump is establishing a legal defense fund to assist in paying the mounting legal costs that the former leader and his friends would incur as the investigations deepen.

In the first half of 2023, a super PAC in support of Trump reportedly spent more than $40 million on legal fees to protect Trump, his advisers, and others.

By Monday, it’s anticipated that the Save America PAC‘s paperwork will be made public. The legal fund is not intended to pay Trump’s bills for now, according to the sources.

Patriot Legal Defense Fund

According to the sources, the legal defense fund will be known as the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc. It is anticipated that Michael Glassner, who has previously held a number of key positions on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, will serve as its leader.

The fund will also be supported by Lynne Patton, who has worked closely with Donald Trump both at the Trump Organization and in his administration.

The rationale behind the defense fund was explained in a statement by a Trump spokeswoman.

“[A]nd to protect these innocent people from financial ruin and prevent their lives from being completely destroyed, a new legal defense fund will help pay for their legal fees to ensure they have representation against unlawful harassment,” the statement read.

In addition to escalating legal fees, Trump is also dealing with a growing number of legal issues, including a superseding indictment returned last week by a federal grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s inquiry into how Trump handled sensitive documents after leaving office.

The numerous investigations into the former president, his business transactions, and his conduct on Jan. 6 have been criticized by Trump and his allies, who have repeatedly urged followers to donate to Save America by making up stories about the 2020 election and requesting money.

In the past, the Save America super PAC has disclosed receiving tens of millions of dollars and has aided in paying legal expenses for either Trump or his friends.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

