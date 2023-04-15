This is why intermittent fasting is not for everyone

Intermittent fasting has become such a buzz word in the health and fitness industry. Intermittent fasting is basically eating during a set time frame after which you don’t eat anymore.

Dietitian Trista Best and medical doctor, Amy Lee both say that intermittent fasting though generally helpful for weight loss, it is not for everyone.

Fasting and Health

In general the following category and should avoid it, people with health concerns, children, teens, pregnant/breasfeeding women and those recovering from an eating disorder.

“The intermittent fasting approach to health and weight goals is typically done in a 16-hour window with an eight hour eating and drinking window. Alternate-day fasting requires the dieter to fast one day and eat [or] drink the next. Twenty-four-hour fasts are done once or twice a week, rather than alternate days like the previous. For periodic fasting the individual will fast multiple days, three or less, once a month. Longer fasting periods are said to have effects at the cellular level which improves inflammation, immune response and longevity.”

Best says it really is the best thing for weight loss.

“It is the most sustainable dietary approach, in my opinion and can be modified to meet the individual’s unique needs and preferences. There are no food groups being cut or restricted and no strict food rules to stick to. These characteristics make it ideal for someone wanting to simply improve their health and potentially lose weight in a sustainable and ongoing manner that won’t result in rebound weight gain.”

However she advices that each person take note of how one’s body responds to long periods without food. If it is not done correctly it can result in overeating during the eating window. This fast is also not suitable for people with eating disorders.

Health Diet

Dr Lee says, “When one fasts all day [then] when it is feeding time, they eat whatever they want – including highly processed [calorie-dense foods] which defeats the purpose of a health diet.

“The body will adapt to a starvation state and end up storing all calories (both good and bad) into fat to prepare for the next fast. So a lot of people who don’t understand this concept don’t find themselves losing the weight they expect.”

Intermittent fasting is also not suitable for people who prefer to eat small meals often, say every three hours. They can opt for other weight loss diets which may suit them better such as the Mediterranean diet for example.

Photo above is from Unsplash

