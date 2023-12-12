US politics USA

Iowa caucus: Ron and Casey DeSantis do damage control over statements

December 12, 2023
Iowa caucus

Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey are now trying to clean up the mess they made on Dec 9 that looked like they were encouraging voters from out of town to participate in the Iowa caucuses.

At the time Casey had said the following in a Fox News interview with her husband just before the Mamas for DeSantis event;

“We’re asking all these moms and grandmoms to come from wherever it might be, North Carolina, South Carolina and to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus, because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be a part of the caucus, So, moms and grandmas are going to be able to come and be a part and let their voice be heard in support of Ron DeSantis.”

Casey then clarified on X that she was not referring to voting when she said participate. She said she was merely calling for mamas and grandmamas from all over the country to volunteer in support of Ron in the Iowa caucus.

Iowa caucus

Ron who is Florida governor also denied that his wife was encouraging people to vote illegally in the Jan 15 caucus. A campaign spokesperson for DeSantis also clarified in detail saying that they appreciated whatever Casey was doing and that they were indeed doing a nationwide recruitment.

In answer to one reporter’s question about his wife’s calling out-of-state people to come to Iowa, Ron DeSantis said it’s not about caucus. It’s to volunteer, to help.

The Trump campaign jumped on the comments made by the couple saying that the DeSantises were in fact propagating voter fraud.

The Trump campaign strongly condemns what it called the dirty and illegal tactics of the DeSantis, imploring all Trump supporters to be aware of the openly stated plot to rig the Caucus through fraud.

UK reports alarming rise in whooping cough

