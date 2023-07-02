Italians fed up with tourists prancing around in their bikinis

Travelers to seaside towns in Italy have been warned that Italians do not appreciate them prancing around in their bikinis. They report feeling uneasy with it as they are ‘barely’ wearing anything.

Influencer Marti sends out a warning to tourists in a TikTok video.

“I don’t know what it is about Italians but they do not want tourists going around in their bikini around the little towns near the beaches.” Marti says the local police can fine you to the tune of $545.

Italians unhappy

“If you’re planning on going to the beach, bring an extra T-shirt with you so you can cover up and the old Italian ladies and men will be happy.

If you’re visiting a church or anything religiously historical… chance are some places will tell you to cover up before you go in.”

The Mayor of Sorrento Massimo Coppola banned walking around in swimwear last year as he said it caused “widespread indecorous behaviour.” He said bare flesh was damaging the image of the town.

“The continuation of this situation, as well as causing discomfort and unease in the resident population among visitors, could lead to a negative judgement on the quality of life in our town, with consequences for its image and for tourism,” said Mr Coppola.

The Mayor of another town in Italy, Praia a Mare, also has the same ban and in addition also bans walking around barefoot in town.

In Rapallo, northern Italy skimpy dresses are a no-no with a sign reminding people to dress appropriately.

Not only Italians?

In Barcelona, Spain, visitors flaunting their bikini body in the town center can be fined up to $297 and up to $600 in Mallorca. Bikinis are of course allowed but only at beaches and pools.

