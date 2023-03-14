Ivanka Trump throws her dad and brothers under the bus

It’s no surprise for many that Ivanka Trump is quietly extricating herself from anything to do with Donald Trump and his alleged fraudulent behaviour.

She is claiming she has not done anything wrong in relation to the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James by her, her brothers, her dad and the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump in Action

According to a report by Queerty, in court documents filed this week, Ivanka’s legal team argued that the fraud complaint filed by James “does not contain a single allegation that Ms Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements. Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” said the lawyers for Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump is now trying to have the case postponed but the New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoro has said that the trial will commence on October 2 “come hell or high water”. Ivanka said that she resigned from her position in the family business in 2017 when she joined her father at the White House.

On top of all that Ivanka is also in hot soup as she and her husband have also been served subpoenas from Jack Smith ordering them to testify before a federal grand jury about Trump’s failed coup on January 6, 2021.

Smith was appointed special counsel to oversee criminal investigations into Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of government records including classified documents and also his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Whose Ally?

In fact Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump had predicted in January 2022 that Ivanka Trump would eventually betray her father to save herself after calculating what would help her in the long run.

“She knew she has to come down on the right side of things. Or, she’ll continue to stay her father’s ally, and have to see how that plays out.

“She’s in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it’s necessary, he will stop protecting her. Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it’s in his best interest to do so.”

NOTE: Photo of Donald and Ivanka Trump is from YouTube

