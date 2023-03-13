Charlize Theron the brave actor who did her own stunts

In Hollywood theatrics, many actors tend to not do stunts but Charlize Theron is superb for breaking the rule. However, there are some actors who are brave enough to do it on their own. Nonetheless, one of Hollywood’s top secret is the practise of using stunt doubles.

The history of stunt doubles

According to sources, In the early 1900s until the 1960s, stunts were primarily executed by professionals who received training in the field before joining the movie industry. Presently, individuals performing stunts must receive training in various areas, such as martial arts and stage combat.

These people must be a certified member of a professional stunt performers’ organisation to acquire the necessary insurance coverage before performing on stage or screen. This preparation enables them to break down and plan action sequences, physically prepare for the stunts, and integrate safety and risk factors into their performances.

Hollywood actors doing their own stunts

According to MovieWeb, there are a long list of actors doing stunts on their own. These actors received immense respect from their audience for their bravery. This is due to the fact that injuries may happen towards them.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a renowned box office sensation, particularly in action movies, where he performs his own stunts. He has starred in several successful films, including Mission: Impossible, Minority Report, War of the Worlds, and Edge of Tomorrow.

The 60-year-old actor revealed that he enjoys the physical challenges of performing stunts. Although he feels nervous during the first attempt, he says it’s also exhilarating.

Charlize Theron

A brave female actress is in the impressive list. Charlize Theron successfully transitioned into action movies. Hits such as Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious, Atomic Blonde, and Old Guard says it all.

During an interview with Howard Stern in 2020, Theron emphasised the importance of having the right team for executing stunts. She fully commits to performing her own stunts. Theron and Keanu Reeves even share the same trainer. There is a sequel coming for her Netflix film, Old Guard.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, born in Lebanon, is a popular actor who has acted in numerous blockbusters. Since his breakthrough role in the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has built an impressive action film career.

He has received widespread acclaim for his roles in action movies such as Speed, The Matrix, and the John Wick series. Reeves isn’t hesitant to get involved in physically demanding scenes, from leaping off moving cars to intense combat sequences.

