Hugh Jackman and wife to divorce after 27 years

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee are getting a divorce. The couple made the announcement to People magazine saying that their marriage is no longer.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this new chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The couple signed the statement Deb and Hugh Jackman and ended their announcement with the following; “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The Australian duo have two children, Oscar, 23 and Ava, 18. They have been married for almost three decades. They met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV series Corelli. At the time Deborra-Lee was the more established actress and also significantly older than Jackman.

Jackman also spoke about his falling in love with her saying it was such a cliché for him to fall in love with her as it was his first acting gig and there he was falling in love with the leading lady.

They got married on April 11, 1996. Everything seemed to be hunky-dory last year as the Wolverine star posted an Instagram message on their 27th wedding anniversary last year saying, “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirits, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

The couple were last seen together at the Wimbledon tennis championships in July and at the Met Gala.

Apparently the split is occurred sometime ago but the couple kept it quiet and strictly within friends and family only. The rumours started when Furness was nowhere to be seen during Jackson’s rehearsals of his Broadway play, ‘The Music Man.’

