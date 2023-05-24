Violent acts by Jamie Bradley-Brun stopped by Brave 16-yr-old son

Jamie Bradley-Brun, a 37-year-old mother from South Carolina, is a suspect in a murder and attempted murder case involving the killing of Mackaya Bradley-Brun, a 6-year-old, and the attempted killing of her 8-year-old sister, as shown on court records in Beaufort County, South Carolina.

The identities of the 8-year-old and her 16-year-old older sister have not been revealed. In a news release, the sheriff’s office stated that Mackaya likely drowned.

Jamie Bradley-Brun Arrested

Sheriff P.J. Tanner of Beaufort County praised the bravery of the 16-year-old, who successfully rescued her family members when no one else was present.

During a news conference, Sheriff Tanner described her courage as remarkable. However, he refrained from disclosing a potential motive but acknowledged the horrific nature of the incident.

The identities of the 8-year-old and her older sister, aged 16, remain undisclosed.

- Advertisement -

At 1:25 a.m. on Friday, the 16-year-old alerted emergency services by dialling 911. She had awoken to the sounds of her sister’s distress within their residence on St. Helena Island, situated approximately 50 miles north of Savannah, as revealed by Sheriff Tanner.

According to Tanner, the teenager had been in a state of deep sleep before the incident.

Upon entering the bathroom, she witnessed Jamie Bradley-Brun attempting to drown her younger sister. Demonstrating remarkable strength and bravery, the 16-year-old successfully extricated her 8-year-old sibling from the house.

Urgency

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, she maintained her composure and promptly called 911, fully aware that her other sister remained inside the residence.

According to Tanner, the teenager took her younger sister and sought refuge at a relative’s residence nearby.

- Advertisement -

Following the incident, authorities discovered 6-year-old Mackaya in a separate area of the house. They administered CPR in an attempt to resuscitate her, but tragically, she was declared deceased upon arrival at a local hospital.

Read More News

Johnny Depp skips Cannes Film Festival after-party to prioritise health

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts