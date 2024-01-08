Jamie Raskin on Trump: “Rip-off artist and a compulsive liar”

In a fiery exchange on Sunday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., took on former President Donald Trump’s recent assertion that President Joe Biden poses the “true threat to democracy.”

In an interview with MSNBC‘s Jen Psaki, Jamie Raskin lauded Biden as an “honorable public servant devoted to the common good his entire life.”

He emphasized the need for Democrats to “educate” the public on Trump, denouncing the former president as a “huckster, a rip-off artist, a compulsive liar, and a danger to the republic.”

Trump’s statement comes hot on the heels of his own Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, labeling him a “threat to democracy.” Raskin, however, wasted no time in defending Biden and calling out Trump’s rhetoric.

Raskin didn’t stop there, expressing his frustration with Republicans, particularly those aligned with Trump, for what he believes is the destruction of the Republican Party.

According to Raskin, the party that once stood for anti-slavery, pro-freedom, and pro-immigration values has been reduced to a “cult of authoritarian personality.”

Accusing Trump of promoting “essentially pro-slavery, anti-union rhetoric,” Raskin referenced a recent campaign event where Trump suggested the possibility of negotiating to avoid the Civil War.

Raskin clarified that attempts at compromise were made before the war, citing the Crittenden Compromise as an example.

This proposed compromise aimed to unify the nation but would have allowed slavery in certain areas.

While Trump didn’t specify the terms of the deal he would have negotiated, he has previously cited slavery as a cause of the Civil War.

The controversy surrounding this issue escalated when Nikki Haley, Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, failed to mention slavery as the cause of the conflict.

Rep. Jamie Raskin also criticized Trump for referring to violent criminals as “hostages,” describing it as a “significant disrespect and offense to families facing real hostage situations.

