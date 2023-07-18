Jane Birkin, star that inspired Hermes bag passed away at 76

Jane Birkin, a renowned singer, actress, and fashion icon, passed away at the age of 76.

The English-French singer rose to prominence due to her intimate personal and artistic relationship with musician Serge Gainsbourg, with whom she recorded the legendary song “Je T’aime…moi non plus.”

Fashion icon

Birkin also served as the inspiration for the popular Birkin handbag by Hermès, which has gained worldwide popularity. Despite being born in London, Birkin achieved popularity by singing in French and finally moved to France in the 1970s.

Her association with Gainsbourg propelled her to international stardom after their hit song “Je t’aime… moi non plus,” which Gainsbourg initially wrote for his former girlfriend Brigitte Bardot.

- Advertisement -

English-French music

They recorded the duet in 1968, shortly after meeting while working on the film Slogan. Because of its graphic lyrics, the song was banned and criticised in several places, but it introduced the pair to a new global audience.

Relationship with Gainsbourg

Birkin and Gainsbourg were married for 12 years but remained close friends after their divorce. Despite their turbulent relationship, which included bouts of violence and Gainsbourg’s drinking, Birkin defended and promoted his work long after his death in 1991. They had a daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who went on to become a well-known actress and singer.