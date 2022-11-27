Janna Nick fat-shamed for posting picture in mini skirt

- Advertisement -

A picture of actress-TV host Janna Nick holidaying overseas that was shared on her social media had followers fat-shaming her instead.

Dressed in a black mini skirt with leather jacket and boots, followers zoomed in on her thigh area, saying it was “too fleshy”.

Facebook user Hanna Shafie said the thigh was huge while Muhammad Zaki Yusof questioned whether that was Janna’s thigh or a jackfruit.

Meanwhile, Yana Othman asked Janna to reduce the size of her thigh area so she would look nicer when wearing a skirt.

Nell, however, asked Janna to ignore the negative comments.

“Do not keep it in your heart. The important thing is you are still pretty,” he wrote.

The Gatal singer, whose real name is Nurul Jannah Muner, had previously vowed to get into shape after being fat-shamed.

Janna Nick

Nurul Jannah Muner, also known as Janna Nick, is an actress, singer, host, director, and producer from Malaysia. She began her career in the entertainment industry and is best known for her work in television movies like My Coffee Prince, Syurga Nur, Kau Aku Kita, and Suami Tanpa Cinta.

Some people think that making obese people feel ashamed of their weight or eating habits will encourage them to change their ways and become healthier.

But as demonstrated by science, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Fat shaming does not motivate people; instead, it makes them feel bad about themselves, which encourages them to eat more and put on weight.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Read More News:

Han So Hwee’s agency responds to questions about her health

South Korean actress Han So Hwee’s health has been a concern for her fans recently. Her agency has officially responded to the growing concerns over Han So Hwee’s health.

Related Posts

No related posts.