Jared Leto, 51 spotted with girlfriend, 27

Over the weekend, Jared Leto and Thet Thinn were pictured out and about in Germany, sparking rumours that the two are dating.

Page Six received images of the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, 51, and the Burmese model, 27, leaving and arriving at the same hotel on Sunday.

Leto Dressed casually

Leto accessorised with an oversized graphic tee, black skinny pants, and a crossbody bag. He accessorised with black trainers and sunglasses that matched.

Thinn, meanwhile, sported a white little dress and cowboy boots, accessorising with a silver purse and trendy sunglasses.

The duo, who were accompanied by a group of other women, arrived at their hotel in a black van to drop off some items before departing for the day.

They didn’t return to the hotel until later that evening, according to witnesses.

While the reason for the group’s visit to Germany is unknown, Leto recently sat down for an interview with GQ Germany on May 25.

The couple was originally romantically linked in April 2023 when images of them grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles surfaced. They were both dressed casually in big grey tees as they got their drinks and drove away together.

Thinn’s moniker is Beauty and she was featured in the video for a Thirty Seconds to Mars’ latest video Stuck.

Beauty made a video more special

‘STUCK — Beauty,’ Leto wrote next to a post introducing the new single.

‘Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special.’

‘Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project,’ the rocker penned. ‘Very grateful!!!’

Over the weekend, Leto performed the new song at the Orange Warsaw Festival, where a large crowd shouted along to the catchy tune.

‘THANK YOU POLAND,’ wrote the hitmaker on Instagram Saturday night.

