SILENCED: “I was too much in panic to scream,” claims Jean Carroll on Trump

Jean Carroll is back in court in her civil battery and defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. As the columnist tells the jury of her experience in a New York department store, Trump’s defence focused on why Carrol did not publicly report the alleged abuse and assault.

Attorney Joe Tacopina continually questioned her about not screaming during the approximately 3-minute alleged attack in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room, or even afterwards.

“I’m not a screamer,” Carroll testified at the US District Court in Manhattan. “I was too much in a panic to scream.”

“You can’t beat up on me for not screaming,” she told the defence lawyer. “Women who don’t come forward, one of the reasons they don’t come forward is they are asked why they didn’t scream. Some women scream, and some women don’t. It keeps women silent.”

Carroll added: “I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not. I don’t need an excuse for not screaming.”

“Wrestling” Jean Carroll

During the trial, Carroll described wrestling with Trump in the dressing room.

“I was very confused, the first push, I thought ‘he couldn’t have meant that.’ I thought he had made a mistake. I thought it was very strange,” Carroll said.

Carroll said Trump was holding her against the wall with the weight of her shoulder and she eventually pushed him back with a knee.

After leaving the dressing room, Carroll testified that she didn’t say anything to Trump and was fearful he would follow her and grab her. She went down the six floors of escalators and left, and did not see a customer.

“I wasn’t looking for people. I was looking to get out,” she testified.

