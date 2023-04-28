EAST PALESTINE mayor expresses SUPPORT for DONALD TRUMP   

In America, supporting Donald Trump will typically brand the person doing so a conservative. It appears, after the whole debacle that happened in East Palestine, their mayor, Trent R. Conaway is showing support for the former President. The conservative media has expressed support for East Palestine and severely put Biden in his place for allegedly not caring enough towards rural America.

According to Breitbart, at the Lincoln Day dinner in Columbiana, Ohio, on Wednesday, East Palestine Mayor Trent R. Conaway expresses his gratitude towards President Trump for visiting their town in February. Conaway humorously remarks on stage, recalling the absence of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

Furthermore, he states that they must have been occupied elsewhere. He adds that Trump’s visit has a significant impact on the town’s perception towards which political party is for them. While various agencies have previously given assistance, Conaway acknowledges that Trump’s visit truly facilitated the much-needed aid that their community required.

The mayor further expresses his appreciation to Trump. He states that the town’s outcome could have been different without his support.

Social media users react to East Palestine’s mayor supporting Trump

Until you have a room full of black, brown, yellow, red, white… and not just your token minority…You won't win in 2024. You are still shouting from the mountain tops to the same base that is shrinking every year. Try reaching out to all of America and convince the… — CP3O (@cpaek72) April 27, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are stating that Trump’s strategy is all wrong, citing that they are focusing towards the White people of America. The user adds that if the room that supports any Trump speeches are full of minorities, then it could possibly show that he will win. Suggestions are made to advise Trump in winning the election by reaching out to centrists and independent voters.

Maybe not, but his admin did pass rail deregulations. Time will tell — Stand With Ukraine (@F_This_Guy) April 27, 2023

Democrat supporters are insisting that the train derailment is Trump’s fault as his administration was apparently responsible for rail deregulations. However, the user retracts their statement by implying that Trump was solely responsible for it, but they add that it is still done during his administration.

Damn right Ohio is red with some lost blues in it — Jason jones (@Jasonjo64853401) April 27, 2023

Conservatives are stating that Ohio is a true red state, hence the warm reception towards the Trump family. Regardless, conservatives see that Biden’s administration is neglecting their needs and it is clear that they will remain as conservatives. We will have to wait and see on the winner of the 2024 elections in the United States.

