Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get matching tattoos for Valentine’s Day

To celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got matching tattoos. The couple got married in August 2022.

“Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍,” the actress and singer, 53, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday before referencing her upcoming album with the hashtags “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

The Waiting for Tonight singer showed off her new infinity sign tattoo with an arrow striking through the middle in the first photo.

Tattoos Symbolise Relationship

The tattoos — which was located on her left ribcage — had “Jennifer” written on one end and “Ben” on the other.

Similarly, the “Argo” actor got two overlapping arrows tattooed right below his armpit with a “J” and a “B” inscribed between the shafts.

In another shot, Lopez is seen smiling with her eyes closed as she nuzzled her face against a grinning Affleck. Wearing a yellow bikini she looked sultry in a photo taken on a yacht. Sporting a pair of amber-tinted aviator sunglasses, she sat on her husband’s lap.

Another casual image showed the actress-singer hugging her lover while dining at a flower-adorned table. Affleck leans on her chest while she smiled with her eyes at the camera.

A monochromatic shot shows the actress-singer with a made up face leaning on Affleck’s shoulder while he donned a classy gray suit and she wore a plunging white dress.

Lopez ended the post with two throwback photos taken from the pair’s first engagement which shows their undying love and youthful looks.

Affleck’s ink is probably his most romantic but not his most high-profile. He has an infamous phoenix back tattoo which was first seen in 2015 partially and fully seen in 2018.

Affleck’s infamous phoenix tattoo

Covering almost every inch of the actor’s back, it features a colourful phoenix rising up into the air. When it was first seen, the actor claimed that it was a temporary one.

During a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor and filmmaker defended the ink because it was ‘meaningful’ to him, though he was aware of the negative reaction from fans who mocked it and its massive proportions.

‘It’s awful! I would tell him that!’ she told the host Andy Cohen. ‘Like, what are you doing? It has too many colors. His tattoos always had too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be cooler.’

The couple has a long history

The pair signified the commitment by saying “I do” back in July. They finally got married in Las Vegas after rekindling their romance in 2021. Back in the early aughts they were together but broke the engagement during that time.

“Once got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe had it, we were bought into each other’s lives again,” she told Apple Music 1‘s Zane Lowe in November. “It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through.”

