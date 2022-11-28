Jennifer Lopez wipes her social media, profile goes black

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Lopez fans are all anxious about her next step as the superstar has wiped out her social media profiles and they are currently all black. Speculation is rife that she is going to make a big announcement and many are worried that it may be a retirement declaration for the megastar.

Her social media platform has 347 million followers and she recently removed her profile photos and replaced them with a solid black image.

She did the same with her Twitter page which has 45.5 million followers and Tik Tok which has 15.4 million followers. She did not however remove any posts or photos. The profile page currently reads “Jennifer Lopez”

Speculation is that she may be about to make a big announcement like a new movie, a world tour, a new album or maybe some collaboration or business venture.

Others are concerned that it may be something more sinister like an illness or an early retirement announcement.

There is even talk of trouble in paradise with in her new marriage to husband Ben Affleck. However this is unlikely seeing as the couple recently reunited after breaking up years ago and got married. Additionally she also told Vogue magazine that Affleck was her true love.

“I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real,” she had said.

Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony share 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. Affleck and his ex wife Jennifer Garner have Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10.

The blended family is a process said J.Lo. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she said.

It is clear from J Lo’s social media move that something is brewing but what it is exactly remains to be seen in due time.

Read More News:

Janna Nick fat-shamed for posting picture in mini skirt

Related Posts